Auburn Tigers

Bruce Pearl set to retire as Auburn's men's basketball coach as rumors of political interests swirl: reports

Pearl led Auburn to two Final Four appearances

Ryan Gaydos
Auburn's Bruce Pearl pays homage to Charlie Kirk Video

Auburn's Bruce Pearl pays homage to Charlie Kirk

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated during a college event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl is expected to retire prior to the start of the 2025-26 season, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Steven Pearl, Bruce’s son, is reportedly set to take over the program. He was listed as the associate head coach.

Bruce Pearl in April 2025

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts after a play against the Florida Gators during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome on April 5, 2025.

Bruce Pearl’s reported retirement comes as rumors swirl over whether he would be a candidate to replace Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville is running for Alabama governor. 

In July, Pearl addressed the possibility on the "Scott Jennings Show," wondering whether he could make as big of an impact on the world as the head coach at Auburn.

AUBURN COACH BRUCE PEARL SAYS CHARLIE KIRK WAS ASSASSINATED BECAUSE 'THEY COULDN'T BEAT HIM' IN TRIBUTE

Bruce Pearl on sideline

Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers reacts during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena on Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama.

"Can I also have an impact as a basketball coach?" Pearl said. "I’m graduating kids. I’m teaching kids. … I don’t know that I have to be a Senator in order (to make an impact), there are so many things about Washington that are so dysfunctional that I don’t even know that I could make a difference there."

Pearl, who is Jewish, has expressed his fervent support for Israel in the face of rising antisemitism in the U.S. since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. He’s been a supporter of how President Donald Trump has handled the conflicts in the Middle East as well.

Pearl was also tapped to be the chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association.

Bruce Pearl at a presser

Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl at a press conference at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 21, 2024.

He was 246-125 as the Tigers’ head coach and led the team to two Final Four appearances.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

