Bruce Pearl set to retire as Auburn's men's basketball coach as rumors of political interests swirl: reports

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl is expected to retire prior to the start of the 2025-26 season, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Steven Pearl, Bruce’s son, is reportedly set to take over the program. He was listed as the associate head coach.

Bruce Pearl’s reported retirement comes as rumors swirl over whether he would be a candidate to replace Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville is running for Alabama governor.

In July, Pearl addressed the possibility on the "Scott Jennings Show," wondering whether he could make as big of an impact on the world as the head coach at Auburn.

"Can I also have an impact as a basketball coach?" Pearl said. "I’m graduating kids. I’m teaching kids. … I don’t know that I have to be a Senator in order (to make an impact), there are so many things about Washington that are so dysfunctional that I don’t even know that I could make a difference there."

Pearl, who is Jewish, has expressed his fervent support for Israel in the face of rising antisemitism in the U.S. since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. He’s been a supporter of how President Donald Trump has handled the conflicts in the Middle East as well.

Pearl was also tapped to be the chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association.

He was 246-125 as the Tigers’ head coach and led the team to two Final Four appearances.