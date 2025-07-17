Expand / Collapse search
Auburn Tigers

Auburn's Bruce Pearl pumps brakes on US Senate rumors

Tommy Tuberville is running for Alabama governor, leaving a US Senate seat open

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville announces gubernatorial bid for the Yellowhammer State Video

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville announces gubernatorial bid for the Yellowhammer State

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville details his run for Alabama governor and his remaining tenure in Congress on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Bruce Pearl’s name was floated as a possible candidate to replace Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., in his U.S. Senate seat as the lawmaker announced his intention to run for Alabama governor.

The Auburn Tigers men’s basketball head coach even received the support of Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, despite Pearl’s fervent support for President Donald Trump.

Bruce Pearl puts his arms out

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts after a missed free throw during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky, on March 1, 2025. (Jordan Prather-Imagn Images)

Pearl addressed the possibility on the "Scott Jennings Show," wondering whether he could make as big of an impact on the world as the head coach at Auburn.

"Can I also have an impact as a basketball coach?" Pearl said. "I’m graduating kids. I’m teaching kids. … I don’t know that I have to be a Senator in order (make an impact), there are so many things about Washington that are so dysfunctional that I don’t even know that I could make a difference there."

Auburn Athletic Director John Cohen told AL.com that he expected Pearl to be the head coach of the team for the 2025-26 season.

Bruce Pearl vs Georgia

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates the win after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama, on Feb. 22, 2025. (John Reed-Imagn Images)

"I absolutely expect him to be the head coach at Auburn," Cohen said. "But I, I also expect all the policies of NIL Go and, and you know, our new governing body to be upheld. But things can change. We’ve seen that."

Pearl, who is Jewish, has expressed his fervent support for Israel in the face of rising antisemitism in the U.S. since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. He’s been a supporter of how Trump has handled the conflicts in the Middle East as well.

Pearl was also tapped to be the chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association.

Bruce Pearl speaks

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl speaks with the media during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on March 19, 2025. (Aaron Doster-Imagn Images)

Pearl is 246-125 as the Tigers’ head coach. He has led Auburn to two Final Four appearances, including last season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.