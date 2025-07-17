Auburn's Bruce Pearl pumps brakes on US Senate rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bruce Pearl’s name was floated as a possible candidate to replace Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., in his U.S. Senate seat as the lawmaker announced his intention to run for Alabama governor.

The Auburn Tigers men’s basketball head coach even received the support of Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, despite Pearl’s fervent support for President Donald Trump.

Pearl addressed the possibility on the "Scott Jennings Show," wondering whether he could make as big of an impact on the world as the head coach at Auburn.

"Can I also have an impact as a basketball coach?" Pearl said. "I’m graduating kids. I’m teaching kids. … I don’t know that I have to be a Senator in order (make an impact), there are so many things about Washington that are so dysfunctional that I don’t even know that I could make a difference there."

Auburn Athletic Director John Cohen told AL.com that he expected Pearl to be the head coach of the team for the 2025-26 season.

"I absolutely expect him to be the head coach at Auburn," Cohen said. "But I, I also expect all the policies of NIL Go and, and you know, our new governing body to be upheld. But things can change. We’ve seen that."

Pearl, who is Jewish, has expressed his fervent support for Israel in the face of rising antisemitism in the U.S. since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. He’s been a supporter of how Trump has handled the conflicts in the Middle East as well.

Pearl was also tapped to be the chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association.

Pearl is 246-125 as the Tigers’ head coach. He has led Auburn to two Final Four appearances, including last season.