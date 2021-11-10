Bruce Arians says Bucs aren't interested in Odell Beckham Jr: 'We've already got AB'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked Wednesday if the defending Super Bowl champions were in on free agent superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was recently released by the Cleveland Browns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arians said the Bucs already have wideout Antonio Brown, and they didn’t have interest in acquiring Beckham.

"No. We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters," Arians joked, via the Tampa Bay Times .

BUCS' TOM BRADY BLASTS NFL OVER 17TH WEEK: 'I THOUGHT IT WAS A TERRIBLE DECISION'

Beckham was linked to the Buccaneers in the past because of his relationship with quarterback Tom Brady, but Tampa Bay is loaded at the position and it really doesn’t need to add the former LSU product.

The Bucs are without Brown, who has an injured ankle, and wideout Chris Godwin is not practicing due to a foot injury. But Tampa Bay still has Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson and rookie Jaelon Darden. And the Bucs just signed Breshad Perriman to the practice squad. They’re also well stocked at tight end with Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham cleared waivers Tuesday, and his top three destinations are reportedly the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs.