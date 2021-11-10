Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bruce Arians says Bucs aren't interested in Odell Beckham Jr: 'We've already got AB'

'We don't need OBJ. Too many letters,' Arians joked

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked Wednesday if the defending Super Bowl champions were in on free agent superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was recently released by the Cleveland Browns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians walks on the field before the team's NFL wild-card game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Arians said the Bucs already have wideout Antonio Brown, and they didn’t have interest in acquiring Beckham.

"No. We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters," Arians joked, via the Tampa Bay Times.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians works against the Carolina Panthers during the first half Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Beckham was linked to the Buccaneers in the past because of his relationship with quarterback Tom Brady, but Tampa Bay is loaded at the position and it really doesn’t need to add the former LSU product.

The Bucs are without Brown, who has an injured ankle, and wideout Chris Godwin is not practicing due to a foot injury. But Tampa Bay still has Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson and rookie Jaelon Darden. And the Bucs just signed Breshad Perriman to the practice squad. They’re also well stocked at tight end with  Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a route during the first half against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. 

Beckham cleared waivers Tuesday, and his top three destinations are reportedly the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com