Bucs' Tom Brady blasts NFL over 17th week: 'I thought it was a terrible decision'

Tom Brady isn’t shy about voicing his opinion and on Monday he didn’t hold back on the NFL’s decision to add a 17th game this season.

"I think it's pointless. I thought it was a terrible decision," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said on the "Let’s Go! " podcast on Tuesday.

"I don't like the fact that we're playing a 17th game at all. I think 16 is plenty," he continued. "You're eight games into the year and you're not halfway through, so that's kind of a little frustrating. Whatever. We'll play it. It's there."

The NFL approved the addition of an extra week back in March, marking the first change to the season structure since 1978.

"This is a monumental moment in NFL history," Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the time. "The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world."

But Brady wasn’t entirely sold on the idea.

"A lot of guys probably miss games over the course of the season anyway, so they probably don't play all 16, most guys. But if you're fortunate to be able to make it through a season and you gotta play the 17th game, I think there are a lot of things that I would adjust to the offseason, the regular-season schedule."

"A lot of people know my feelings on some of these topics," he continued. "I've been pretty vocal about NFL issues over the last couple years, and some of the things that are done that I don't necessarily think are in the best interest of the game."

Among the changes Brady has spoken out about this season about the emphasis on taunting penalties and the jersey number rule change.