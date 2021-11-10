Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs' Tom Brady blasts NFL over 17th week: 'I thought it was a terrible decision'

Among the changes Brady has spoken out about this season about the emphasis on taunting penalties and the jersey number rule change

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Brady isn’t shy about voicing his opinion and on Monday he didn’t hold back on the NFL’s decision to add a 17th game this season. 

"I think it's pointless. I thought it was a terrible decision," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said on the "Let’s Go!" podcast on Tuesday. 

TOM BRADY SIDESTEPS AARON RODGERS VAX QUESTION 

"I don't like the fact that we're playing a 17th game at all. I think 16 is plenty," he continued. "You're eight games into the year and you're not halfway through, so that's kind of a little frustrating. Whatever. We'll play it. It's there."

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in the game at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in the game at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL approved the addition of an extra week back in March, marking the first change to the season structure since 1978. 

"This is a monumental moment in NFL history," Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the time. "The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Brady wasn’t entirely sold on the idea. 

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)  in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons   at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)  in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons   at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports (Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports)

"A lot of guys probably miss games over the course of the season anyway, so they probably don't play all 16, most guys. But if you're fortunate to be able to make it through a season and you gotta play the 17th game, I think there are a lot of things that I would adjust to the offseason, the regular-season schedule."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A lot of people know my feelings on some of these topics," he continued. "I've been pretty vocal about NFL issues over the last couple years, and some of the things that are done that I don't necessarily think are in the best interest of the game." 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, is sacked by New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. ()

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, is sacked by New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. () (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Among the changes Brady has spoken out about this season about the emphasis on taunting penalties and the jersey number rule change.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com