Cleveland Browns

Browns' Shedeur Sanders confident he'll make final roster despite struggles vs Rams

Sanders was sacked five times

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Dave Wannstedt on Caleb Williams, Browns QB battle, Dolphins struggles | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Dave Wannstedt on Caleb Williams, Browns QB battle, Dolphins struggles | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Dave Wannstedt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Joe Flacco being named the starter of the Cleveland Browns, Caleb Williams’ impressive preseason drive, and whether or not the Miami Dolphins can bounce back this season.

The Cleveland Browns will have to decide on their quarterback room in the coming days as the preseason officially ended against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday afternoon.

Shedeur Sanders is one of those quarterbacks who will have to wait for the team’s decision as they cut down the roster to 53 players. Sanders didn’t exactly turn heads against the Rams, as he was 3-for-6 with 14 passing yards and five sacks during his third quarter foray.

Shedeur Sanderse and Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

When asked whether he felt like he belonged on the final roster, Sanders turned to the reporter and smiled before he responded.

"Obviously. I think, overall as a player, I’ve put in the work. I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best and that’s all I can ask for," he said. "I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. 

"If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong – they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I’m my own player. I think about myself in a high regard, of course. It’s not my decision."

Shedeur Sanders tackled

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bill Norton (97) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/David Richard)

BUCS' SHILO SANDERS PUNCHES OPPOSING PLAYER IN PRESEASON GAME, GETS EJECTED

He added that he felt like he showed enough in the preseason to prove that he belonged.

Tyler Huntley and fellow rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, were also competing for a roster spot behind Joe Flacco.

Gabriel was 12-of-19 with 129 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Huntley was 1-of-1 with seven passing yards. Kenny Pickett didn’t play.

Shedeur Sanders looks to pass

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland won the game 19-17.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

