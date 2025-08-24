Browns' Shedeur Sanders confident he'll make final roster despite struggles vs Rams

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns will have to decide on their quarterback room in the coming days as the preseason officially ended against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday afternoon.

Shedeur Sanders is one of those quarterbacks who will have to wait for the team’s decision as they cut down the roster to 53 players. Sanders didn’t exactly turn heads against the Rams, as he was 3-for-6 with 14 passing yards and five sacks during his third quarter foray.

When asked whether he felt like he belonged on the final roster, Sanders turned to the reporter and smiled before he responded.

"Obviously. I think, overall as a player, I’ve put in the work. I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best and that’s all I can ask for," he said. "I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team.

"If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong – they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I’m my own player. I think about myself in a high regard, of course. It’s not my decision."

He added that he felt like he showed enough in the preseason to prove that he belonged.

Tyler Huntley and fellow rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, were also competing for a roster spot behind Joe Flacco.

Gabriel was 12-of-19 with 129 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Huntley was 1-of-1 with seven passing yards. Kenny Pickett didn’t play.

Cleveland won the game 19-17.