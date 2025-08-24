Bucs' Shilo Sanders punches opposing player in preseason game, gets ejected

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders and brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was ejected from his team's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills for throwing a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson in the second quarter on Saturday night.

The safety is battling for a roster spot after going undrafted out of Colorado, where he played for his father. He was also penalized for pass interference earlier in the game.

"You can’t throw punches in this league. It’s inexcusable. They’re gonna get you every time," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles sad after the game. "You gotta grow from that."

Sanders, a hard-hitting and playmaking safety at Colorado, had an impressive debut for the Buccaneers in the preseason opener. But he has strong competition to make Tampa Bay’s roster and his latest impression won’t help his chances.

Sanders was engaged with Davidson for a few yards, pushing and shoving each other. He was immediately flagged after throwing a punch that sent him to the locker room.

It was a tough day for both of the sons of "Coach Prime" in the preseason. Shedeur, a fifth-round pick by Cleveland, was 3 of 6 for 14 yards and took five sacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.