Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Shilo Sanders punches opposing player in preseason game, gets ejected

Buccaneers coach calls rookie safety's actions 'inexcusable' after incident with Bills tight end

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Johnny Manziel offers advice for Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders Video

Johnny Manziel offers advice for Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders

Johnny Manziel knows what it's like to be a Browns quarterback with tons of expectation, so he dropped some advice for Shedeur Sanders, who he believes can start in Cleveland.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders and brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was ejected from his team's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills for throwing a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson in the second quarter on Saturday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CU Football Players Shilo Sanders, University of Colorado Head Football Coach Deion Sanders, CU Football players Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr at the 2023 Sport Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Award at the CU Events Center Dec. 06, 2023. 

CU Football Players Shilo Sanders, University of Colorado Head Football Coach Deion Sanders, CU Football players Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr at the 2023 Sport Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Award at the CU Events Center Dec. 06, 2023.  (Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Prime Video)

The safety is battling for a roster spot after going undrafted out of Colorado, where he played for his father. He was also penalized for pass interference earlier in the game.

"You can’t throw punches in this league. It’s inexcusable. They’re gonna get you every time," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles sad after the game. "You gotta grow from that."

EX-NBA PLAYER MAKES SHEDEUR SANDERS-LEBRON JAMES COMPARISON AFTER QB'S PRESEASON DEBUT

Shilo Sanders catches ball

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders catches the ball during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May 9, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Sanders, a hard-hitting and playmaking safety at Colorado, had an impressive debut for the Buccaneers in the preseason opener. But he has strong competition to make Tampa Bay’s roster and his latest impression won’t help his chances.

Sanders was engaged with Davidson for a few yards, pushing and shoving each other. He was immediately flagged after throwing a punch that sent him to the locker room.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deion Sanders and Shilo Sanders

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with Shilo Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes on the sideline during the Big 12 NFL Pro Day at Ford Center at The Star on March 20, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

It was a tough day for both of the sons of "Coach Prime" in the preseason. Shedeur, a fifth-round pick by Cleveland, was 3 of 6 for 14 yards and took five sacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue