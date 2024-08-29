Browns release Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley after initially making roster

The Cleveland Browns released former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was one of four quarterbacks who made the initial 53-man roster along with Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Despite throwing for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns' preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, Huntley was the odd man out due to Thompson-Robinson’s strong training camp and preseason.

Huntley signed a one-year deal at the league minimum with Cleveland after being Lamar Jackson’s primary backup with the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons.

The former Raven went 3-7 in 10 starts for Baltimore. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after going 2-2 filling in for Jackson when he was hurt.

Huntley’s roster spot will go to running back D’Onta Foreman. Foreman will provide running back depth as the team awaits star running back Nick Chubb to return from multiple knee surgeries.

Foreman had a scary moment in the first days of training camp in West Virginia. He had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital in Virginia after experiencing neck and back pain after taking a hard hit.

Foreman missed a week of camp but played in Cleveland's final two exhibitions, scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Releasing Huntley was not the only move the Browns made involving a quarterback on Thursday. They also restructured Watson’s contract for the third time.

General manager Andrew Berry is converting $44.79 million of Watson’s $46 million base salary this season into a signing bonus. The move will open over $35 million in salary-cap space.

Watson only had six starts last season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. The Browns were ravaged by injuries at the position last year, starting five different quarterbacks.

Joe Flacco went 4-1 in five starts and got the Browns into the playoffs before losing to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

The Browns open their season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.