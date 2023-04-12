Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns' Perrion Winfrey arrested in Texas on misdemeanor assault charge

Winfrey was drafted by the Browns in 2022

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested in Texas on an assault charge Monday after he allegedly grabbed a woman he was dating, causing "bodily injury," according to court records. 

Winfrey, 22, is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after prosecutors say he grabbed a woman with his hand and pulled her, causing "bodily injury," FOX 26 reported, citing Harris County court records.

Perrion Winfrey of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Washington Commanders during the second half of a game at FedEx Field Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md. 

Perrion Winfrey of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Washington Commanders during the second half of a game at FedEx Field Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md.  (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

EX-NFL QUARTERBACK DWAYNE HASKINS WAS ‘TARGETED AND DRUGGED’ IN ‘BLACKMAIL’ PLOT BEFORE DEATH, LAWSUIT ALLEGES

The woman was said to have had a "dating relationship" with Winfrey, according to court records. 

Winfrey was arrested at around 7 p.m. Monday and later released on a $1,000 bond. 

Perrion Winfrey of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the crowd during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. 

Perrion Winfrey of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the crowd during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland.  (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was ordered not to have any contact with the accuser. 

A Browns spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that the team "was aware of the situation and gathering more information."

Perrion Winfrey of the Cleveland Browns before a game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md.  

Perrion Winfrey of the Cleveland Browns before a game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md.   (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A fourth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2022, Winfrey was disciplined at least twice by the team last season for his behavior. He played in 13 games, recording 22 tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 
 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.