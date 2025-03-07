Browns owner Jimmy Haslam declines to meet with Myles Garrett as tensions rise following trade request: report

The standoff between six-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns reached new heights this week as reports surfaced about a meeting that ultimately did not happen.

Last month, the star pass rusher recently informed the Browns of his desire to be traded to another team. Garrett then asked to meet with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

But according to NFL Network, Haslam rejected the request to meet with Garrett. Haslam then pointed Garrett in the direction of Browns general manager Andrew Barry, per Cleveland.com.

In a statement announcing his trade request, Garrett said he preferred to land with a contender next season. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl," he said.

Garrett doubled down on those sentiments and concluded they were not "aligned" with the direction of the franchise.

"I have a lot of love for Cleveland, but it's always for me been about [competing] for championships, winning those big games and winning Lombardis," Garrett told NFL Network in February. "We haven't had the opportunity to do that. That's all I'm asking for."

"It's not a decision I take lightly," Garrett said. "It took time and lots of conversation, but just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups... I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don't think we're aligned on where the team is going in the near future."

The Browns finished last season with a 3-14 record and face uncertainty at the quarterback position as Deshaun Watson rehabs after recently tearing his Achilles tendon for the second time. Watson initially tore his right Achilles in October.

The Browns' brass have stated that they would not trade the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Head coach Kevin Stefanski previously said Garrett is "part of the present. He's part of the future."

Garrett has two years remaining on his contract with the team.

