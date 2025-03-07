Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Cleveland Browns

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam declines to meet with Myles Garrett as tensions rise following trade request: report

Team's star defensive player Garrett requested a trade in February

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Would the Lions be ‘deadly’ with Myles Garrett? | 'Breakfast Ball' Video

Would the Lions be ‘deadly’ with Myles Garrett? | 'Breakfast Ball'

Aidan Hutchinson said that if the Detroit Lions added Myles Garrett to their team, they would be 'deadly.' Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, Mark Schlereth and Willie Colon discuss the possibility of Garrett joining the Lions and how dangerous that would make them.

The standoff between six-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns reached new heights this week as reports surfaced about a meeting that ultimately did not happen. 

Last month, the star pass rusher recently informed the Browns of his desire to be traded to another team. Garrett then asked to meet with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Myles Garrett interacts with Jimmy Haslam

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, talks with the team's managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Aug 21, 2022. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

But according to NFL Network, Haslam rejected the request to meet with Garrett. Haslam then pointed Garrett in the direction of Browns general manager Andrew Barry, per Cleveland.com.

MYLES GARRETT NEXT TEAM ODDS: BROWNS FAVORED TO RETAIN STAR DE, EAGLES SURGE

In a statement announcing his trade request, Garrett said he preferred to land with a contender next season. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl," he said. 

Garrett doubled down on those sentiments and concluded they were not "aligned" with the direction of the franchise.

Myles Garrett looks up on field

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland on Dec. 10, 2023. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

"I have a lot of love for Cleveland, but it's always for me been about [competing] for championships, winning those big games and winning Lombardis," Garrett told NFL Network in February. "We haven't had the opportunity to do that. That's all I'm asking for."

"It's not a decision I take lightly," Garrett said. "It took time and lots of conversation, but just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups... I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don't think we're aligned on where the team is going in the near future."

Myles Garrett runs on the field

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns runs onto the field at halftime of the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sept. 18, 2022.  (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Browns finished last season with a 3-14 record and face uncertainty at the quarterback position as Deshaun Watson rehabs after recently tearing his Achilles tendon for the second time. Watson initially tore his right Achilles in October.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Browns' brass have stated that they would not trade the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Head coach Kevin Stefanski previously said Garrett is "part of the present. He's part of the future."

Garrett has two years remaining on his contract with the team.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.