Browns star Myles Garrett requests trade in public statement

Myles Garrett wants out of Cleveland.

The 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-Pro issued a public statement on Monday, requesting a trade from the Browns, the organization that took him first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and watched him grow into one of the league's most feared edge rushers.

Garrett cited the "desire to win" in his statement, implying the Browns are not going to give him the best chance to fulfill his Super Bowl dream ahead of his age-30 season.

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl – and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

"While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

Garrett’s skills on the gridiron go without saying, as he is coming off another double-digit-sack season, making it seven in a row after collecting 14 in 17 games. He has at least 14 sacks in his last four seasons.

Garrett earned his first Defensive Player of the Year nod last season after collecting 14 sacks with 17 tackles for loss, 42 combined tackles, four forced fumbles and 30 quarterback hits over 16 games.

However, despite his personal achievements, the Browns has only played three playoff games in his eight seasons with the franchise. One of them came in 2023, though they fell to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. Before that, the Browns played twice during the 2020 campaign.

Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the Browns in 2020, and he still has two years left on his deal. It’s why GM Andrew Berry has been solid with his stance that he doesn’t have any intention on trading one of the best players in the league while he’s under Browns control.

"You can put that on the record," Berry told reporters, via NFL.com, adding he wouldn’t even do the deal for two first-round picks.

After making that statement, though, Garrett made his own, which could put pressure on the organization.

The Browns are coming off a horrendous 3-14 season, where quarterback Deshaun Watson, who struggled mightily, tore his Achilles to end his season prematurely. Then, he underwent surgery again in his right Achilles in January, putting into question whether he can be ready for the start of the 2025 season.

Cleveland owns the No. 2 overall pick, where Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter could be an option as the clear top defensive end in the class.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.