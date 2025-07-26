Shedeur Sanders stays patient with Browns' third-stringers in training camp: 'Doesn't really faze me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In May, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said fans should not "look into" Shedeur Sanders not getting the first snaps at rookie minicam.

Well, training camp has begun, and the Colorado alum's snaps are coming with the backups.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel have all taken snaps with the starters thus far, while Sanders, who surprisingly fell to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, anxiously waits his turn.

Sanders is getting most of his work with the third-stringers.

"I don't think that's my place to answer, to give the answer to that," Sanders said at camp Friday, via ESPN. "I feel like that it's not in my control. So, I'm not going to think about that or even have that in my thought process of why it is. There's a lot of people who want to have the opportunity to be at this level, and I'm here. And I'm thankful to have the opportunity. So, whenever that is, that is.

"It doesn't make me feel down or left out because I know who I am as a person," he added. "I know who I am as an individual, and I know what I could bring to this team. So, I can never feel less than any circumstance."

Sanders was once considered a top five selection, but he had an unprecedented fall in the draft. The Browns took Gabriel in the third round.

But Sanders is keeping a positive attitude.

"It doesn't really faze me," said Sanders. "We came all the way from an HBCU to a Power 5, and now we're here. So, at this point, if you look, there's nothing that's a challenge, I would say."

The Browns' first preseason game is Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers. The Browns' four quarterbacks are all putting work in while Deshaun Watson rehabs from a twice-torn Achilles.

