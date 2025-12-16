Brown University cancels basketball games as authorities hunt for shooting suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brown University has canceled its upcoming basketball games following a deadly shooting that left two students dead, and nine others injured, as authorities continue to search for a suspect who remains at large.

The university’s athletics department released a statement Tuesday confirming that the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Sunday have been canceled.

The women’s team was scheduled to host Monmouth at Pizzitola Sports Center, which is roughly half a mile from where the shooting took place on Saturday afternoon. The men’s team was scheduled to travel to USC.

The Trojans released a statement calling the decision "a mutual agreement."

"The entire USC community sends its support to Brown University following the tragedy that has impacted its students, staff, alumni and the city of Providence," the statement continued.

An unknown suspect entered the Barus and Holley engineering building on the Ivy League campus just before 4:30 p.m. ET and opened fire, killing Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov.

Cook, 19, was the president of the Brown University College Republicans.

Authorities early Sunday morning announced a person of interest had been detained, but that individual was later released due to lack of evidence, officials in Providence said.

Surveillance video of a person of interest has been released. The individual is seen in the videos wearing all black and a face covering. The individual is seen walking on foot in what appears to be a residential area.

Investigators have described the person of interest as a male, approximately 5-foot-8 with a stocky build.

