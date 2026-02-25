US men's hockey gold medalists return to NHL action: When do they play?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. men’s hockey received a heroes’ welcome back to the United States on Monday after defeating Canada in the gold medal game of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The team partied in Miami later that night and some traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit President Donald Trump and attend his State of the Union address to the nation. Those players were given a standing ovation in the House chamber. The president announced goaltender Connor Hellebuyck would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

On Wednesday, it’s back to work.

The NHL will return to regular-season action with the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the horizon. Each Team USA player will be back to work at some point this week. Read below for how fans can support the players as the puck drops on the second half of the 2025-26 season.

Jeremy Swayman, Charlie McAvoy – Boston Bruins

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins this week. The team is 32-20-5 and in fifth place in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins return to the ice on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. ET.

Jackson LaCome – Anaheim Ducks

Jackson LaCome was the only Anaheim Ducks player on the U.S. team this year. The team is in fourth place in the Pacific Division with a record of 30-23-3. The Ducks will welcome the Edmonton Oilers into California on Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Brady Tkachuk, Jake Sanderson – Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson may play in Canada but return to their team in the Canada’s capital city of Ottawa. The Senators are 28-22-7 and in sixth place in the Atlantic Division. Ottawa will play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski assisted on Jack Hughes’ golden goal that gave the U.S. the gold medal against Canada. The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the thick of a playoff race and sit in fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They are 29-20-7. He will take on his Team USA brothers on Thursday as the team plays the Bruins at 7 p.m. ET.

Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin – Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin return to Las Vegas as gold medalists. The Vegas Golden Knights are on top of the Pacific Division with a 27-16-14 record. The team is in action on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET against the Los Angeles Kings.

J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck – New York Rangers

There hasn’t been much to cheer about with the New York Rangers this season as the team sits at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with a record of 22-29-6. But fans will be cheering them on when they get back to Madison Square Garden. The Rangers will welcome the Philadelphia Flyers into the Big Apple on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Matt Boldy, Brock Faber – Minnesota Wild

Matt Boldy and Brock Faber played crucial roles in the U.S. win over Canada. Boldy scored Team USA’s first goal against Canada in the Olympics. The Minnesota Wild are 34-14-10 and are in second place in the Central Division. The Wild are back in action against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Matthew Tkachuk – Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk has spent a lot of time at the White House over the last couple of years. He’s been a major part of the Florida Panthers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup title wins. Tkachuk and the Panthers return to action on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

In pursuit of a third title, Florida will need a big push to make the playoffs this season. They sit in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 29-25-3 record.

Dylan Larkin – Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings will need Dylan Larkin to help maintain their position in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings are third in the Atlantic Division with a 33-19-6 record. Detroit will play Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson’s Senators on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Brock Nelson – Colorado Avalanche

Brock Nelson has helped keep the Colorado Avalanche on top of the Central Division. The Avalanche are 37-9-9 this season. The team will take on the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

Jake Oettinger – Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger was among the goaltenders the U.S. could have used during the Olympics. He’s been the netminder for the Dallas Stars since the 2020-21 season. The Stars are 34-14-9 this season, sitting in third place in the Central Division.

Auston Matthews – Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews is in the same boat as some of his other Team USA compatriots. He will return to Canada to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs. As one of the best players in the NHL, Matthews’ next task will be to end the Canadian Stanley Cup drought. The Maple Leafs are 27-21-9 and are just above the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division. Toronto will play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET

Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor – Winnipeg Jets

It’s been a whirlwind for Connor Hellebuyck and Kyle Connor the last few days. They will head back to Winnipeg, Canada, to join their Jets teammates for the rest of the season. The Jets are 22-26-8 and in seventh place in the Central Division.

Jake Guentzel – Tampa Bay Lightning

Jake Guentzel and the Tampa Bay Lightning are one of the best teams in the NHL. The Lightning have the best record in the Eastern Conference with a 37-14-4 record in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning will take on the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tage Thompson – Buffalo Sabres

Tage Thompson will return to the Buffalo Sabres, who are in the thick of a fight in the Atlantic Division. The Sabres are 32-19-6 and are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division. The team will take on the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Jaccob Slavin – Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin and the Carolina Hurricanes are pushing to win the Metropolitan Division and get back into contention for the Stanley Cup title. The Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan with a 36-15-6 record. The Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Jack Hughes – New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes will likely never have to pay for a beer in New Jersey, or anywhere else in the States, again after he delivered the game-winning goal against the Canadian team. He will have to make a big push for the team to get into playoff contention as the team is 28-27-2 in the Metropolitan Division. The Devils play Wednesday night against Thompson’s Sabres on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Clayton Keller – Utah Mammoth

Clayton Keller was the lone representative on the upstart Utah Mammoth squad. The NHL’s newest team is in fourth place in the Central Division with a record of 30-23-4. The Mammoth take on the Avalanche at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.