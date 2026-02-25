Karoline Leavitt's White House photo with Team USA hockey stars ignites online fury over MAGA hat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. men’s ice hockey team continued their Olympic gold medal celebrations back home with a whirlwind tour on Tuesday that began with an Air Force flight into Washington, D.C., and ended with a standing ovation at the State of the Union address.

But amid the praise, the team has faced some backlash on social media.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was among those in the administration to welcome the American hockey players before visiting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Leavitt shared a photo on social media posing with deputy director of communications, Margo Martin, and several members of Team USA. The photo included Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, Jack and Quinn Hughes, and Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson.

Both Hughes brothers wore red and white USA hats, while Thompson sported a "Make America Great Again" hat, prompting widespread backlash on social media.

"How embarrassing," one person wrote on X in a post sharing the photo. Another person responded, calling Thompson a "scumbag" for wearing the MAGA hat.

"From here to zero in record time," that person later added in another post.

Thompson faced special criticism on social media. On his Instagram page, critics flocked to the comments on his recent post to criticize for wearing the MAGA hat.

"Your actions spoke louder than any cheap words you’ll invariably post as damage control," one comment read. "We will remember you as the losers you are."

"A damn shame," another post read.

"A MAGA hat is disgraceful. You should be ashamed. We will never forget. You’re a red hat. Gross."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump invited both the men’s and women’s gold medal teams to the White House and extended an invitation to the State of the Union address, but the women’s team declined, citing schedule conflicts.

In a video of the president’s phone call with the men’s team immediately after their win, Trump said he would "have" to invite the women's team, otherwise he "probably would be impeached." The players laughed in response to Trump's joke, causing some backlash on social media.

Trump said during Tuesday's address that the women's gold medal team would make a trip to the White House, but he did not say when.