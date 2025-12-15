Brown University shooting victim identified as Ella Cook: 'An incredible light'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Alabama woman was among the two students killed in the shooting at Brown University on Saturday, according to her church.

Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham said Ella Cook, one of its parishioners, was killed when a gunman fired shots inside a classroom on the campus of the university in Providence, Rhode Island.

"Some of you haven’t heard, a lot of you have heard ... [about] the tragedy yesterday at Brown University, the shooting of a number of people," Rev. Craig Smalley said in a video the church posted of its Sunday service. "Tragically, one of our parishioners, Ella Cook, was one of those who was killed yesterday."

Smalley said that Cook "encouraged and lift[ed] up those around her."

"And those of you who knew her, those of you who know her, she was an incredible grounded faithful bright light … at Brown University, she was an incredible light in that particular place as well."

Cook was a sophomore at the university. She was also vice president of the Brown University College Republicans.

The College Republicans of America posted that it was "devastated" following Cook's death.

"Ella was known for her bold, brave, and kind heart as she served her chapter and her fellow classmates," the group said in a statement. "Our prayers are with her family, our Brown CR’s, and the entirety of campus as they heal from this tragedy."

The shooting happened inside a classroom in the Barus and Holley engineering building around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Two students were killed, and nine students were wounded. Officials did not immediately release their identities as they worked to notify their families.

Police announced that a person of interest was taken into custody early Sunday morning, though later that night officials said the individual was being released.

Authorities remain active in their search for the killer. Police said surveillance video showing a man dressed in all black is still the "most useful" to help track down the gunman.