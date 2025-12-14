College basketball coach furious after shooting at Brown University: 'It's the guns'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

USC Trojans women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb blamed guns for the shooting that occurred at Brown University in Rhode Island over the weekend.

The gunman, who wasn’t immediately identified, killed two and wounded nine others in their rampage in Providence. A person of interest was taken into custody, but later released.

Gottlieb, who went to Brown, started her postgame press conference talking about the shooting at the Ivy League school. The Trojans lost to the UConn Huskies, 79-51.

"It doesn’t need to be this way," she said. "Sending thoughts and prayers to my teammates who have kids there. To the parents that have to worry about their children, I’m just going to end it with that, but just to say we’re the only country that lives this way.

"The college football cycle has been in the news a million times and are we going to report about this? It’s the guns. We’re the only country that lives this way. Parents should not be worried about their kid — I have a teammate who has a daughter who is in the basement of a library because they don’t know what’s going on there. And she’s flying there tomorrow. Just wanted to start with that because I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that."

Officials announced later Sunday night that the person of interest was released from custody and the investigation remained ongoing.

"Tonight, we announced that the person of interest is being released," Providence police said. "The investigation has been ongoing and remains fully active between all agencies. Since the first call to 911, we have not received any specific threats to our community."

Gottlieb has coached at USC since the 2021-22 season. She is 100-39 in that span. She previously coached at UC Santa Barbara and Cal.