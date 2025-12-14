Expand / Collapse search
USC Trojans

College basketball coach furious after shooting at Brown University: 'It's the guns'

At least two were killed in the shooting at Brown University

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
There will be a long-term mental health impact after Brown University shooting Video

There will be a long-term mental health impact after Brown University shooting

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the shooting at Brown University on 'Fox Report.'

USC Trojans women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb blamed guns for the shooting that occurred at Brown University in Rhode Island over the weekend.

The gunman, who wasn’t immediately identified, killed two and wounded nine others in their rampage in Providence. A person of interest was taken into custody, but later released.

Lindsay Gottlieb points

USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center in March 22, 2025.  (Robert Hanashiro/Imagn Images)

Gottlieb, who went to Brown, started her postgame press conference talking about the shooting at the Ivy League school. The Trojans lost to the UConn Huskies, 79-51.

"It doesn’t need to be this way," she said. "Sending thoughts and prayers to my teammates who have kids there. To the parents that have to worry about their children, I’m just going to end it with that, but just to say we’re the only country that lives this way.

"The college football cycle has been in the news a million times and are we going to report about this? It’s the guns. We’re the only country that lives this way. Parents should not be worried about their kid — I have a teammate who has a daughter who is in the basement of a library because they don’t know what’s going on there. And she’s flying there tomorrow. Just wanted to start with that because I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that."

Flowers at Brown University

A bouquet of flowers rests on snow, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, on the campus of Brown University not far from where a shooting took place, in Providence, Rhode Island. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Officials announced later Sunday night that the person of interest was released from custody and the investigation remained ongoing.

"Tonight, we announced that the person of interest is being released," Providence police said. "The investigation has been ongoing and remains fully active between all agencies. Since the first call to 911, we have not received any specific threats to our community."

Lindsay Gottlieb at the Big Ten Tournament

USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb speaks with a referee during the second half of the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament final game against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Gottlieb has coached at USC since the 2021-22 season. She is 100-39 in that span. She previously coached at UC Santa Barbara and Cal.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

