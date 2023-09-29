Brooks Koepka takes issue with Jon Rahm after disastrous first day for US at Ryder Cup

Team Europe was leading the U.S. after the first day of the Ryder Cup in Italy Friday, and a war of words continued off the course after Brooks Koepka took issue with Jon Rahm.

Koepka took exception to Rahm’s behavior during the tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club.

The American, along with Scottie Scheffler, were poised to earn the first American point when they led one up on the 18th hole.

However, Rahm holed his 35-foot putt for eagle and gave Europe a half. The shot brought more sour feelings for the Americans during a rough first day.

"I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did," Koepka said in a TV interview. "But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we're adults. We move on."

It wasn’t clear what Koepka was talking about.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald said he wasn’t sure what Koepka was referring to.

"Jon is a passionate person, but I didn’t see him acting any other way," Donald said.

U.S. captain Zach Johnson suggested Koepka may have been frustrated with how Rahm helped save the point for his team and how the rest of the day went for the team overall.

"I’m sure Brooks is frustrated, like all 12 of us, 18 of us are, frustrated, with today and the result. The way I see it is Jon … were they one down going into that hole; is that right?" Johnson said, via Golf.com.

"And the only thing you probably can’t do in that situation — because we had two birdie putts — was to leave it short. So, he executed his shot, played the percentages properly; meaning, you’ve got to get it to the hole, and the ball went in. Tip of the cap. Great putt."

Team Europe ended Friday leading 6½ to 1½.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.