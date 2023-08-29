LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka named to US Ryder Cup team as 1 of 6 captain's picks

Brooks Koepka, the polarizing five-time major champion on the LIV Golf tour, was announced as one of the six players selected by United States captain Zach Johnson to participate in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

"I’m honored to represent my country again as a part of this year’s Ryder Cup team, and excited to defend the cup with my teammates in Rome. Let’s go USA!" Koepka, who will play in his fourth Ryder Cup of his career, said in a statement released by LIV Golf.

Koepka is 6-5-1 in his three Ryder Cups in 2016, 2018 and 2021, which includes two United States victories.

LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman also congratulated Koepka on being named to the prestigious squad.

"Congratulations to Brooks Koepka on a well-deserved honor representing Team USA," Norman said in a statement. "His résumé speaks for itself, and his status among the sport’s fiercest competitors is unquestioned. Brooks’ will to win shines brightest on golf’s biggest stages and it will be exciting to watch him compete in Rome.""

Koepka will join Johnson’s other captain selections in Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Team USA. The six qualifiers for Team USA were Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.

Koepka, then, is the only player on the team who is not a part of the PGA Tour. Of course, golf will be moving to one single entity under the historic merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

LIV Golfers like Koepka were still active PGA of America members, as they paid memberships dues prior to June 30, 2022. The PGA of America governing body noted membership would be retained through the end of June 2023 followed by a grace period that expires next June. Therefore, Koepka was eligible to play in the Ryder Cup.

Koepka's track record in some of the most high pressure situations in golf makes him an easy selection by Johnson. The 33-year-old became the seventh male golfer to secure five major wins before the age of 34 after his 2023 PGA Championship victory. He also finished as runner-up at The Masters this year.

For Team Europe, Viktor Hovland, the FedEx Cup champion, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have already qualified based on points. It is expected that Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose will make the squad, which is captained by Luke Donald. He will make his captain’s picks on Sept. 4.

It has been quite some time since the U.S. has secured the Ryder Cup overseas. Their last victory in Europe came in 1993 at The Belfry in Warwickshire, England.

All players will converge on Marco Simon Golf & Country Club in Rome with matches played from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.