Brooks Koepka swings at media for allegedly spinning Ryder Cup remarks

Brooks Koepka accused the media of spinning his Ryder Cup comments to be negative when he said last week he wasn’t a fan of the event's team dynamic.

Koepka addressed questions over his remarks on Thursday. He pinned the blame on reporters and said he didn’t mean for his comments to come off as a slight.

"I never said it was negative. Y'all spun it that way," he said, via ESPN. "I never said it was negative. I said it was different. Like I said, I've never played any of these team events [before turning pro]. I didn't play Walker Cup. Never played Junior Ryder Cup. Never played anything. I just said it's different. That doesn't mean it's bad. Y'all spun it that way."

He told Golf Digest he was upset with the team dynamic of the Ryder Cup.

"It's tough," he said. "There are times where I'm like, ‘I won my match. I did my job. What do you want from me?’ I know how to take responsibility for the shots I hit every week. Now, somebody else hit a bad shot and left me in a bad spot, and I know this hole is a loss. That's new, and you have to change the way you think about things. You go from an individual sport all the time to a team sport one week a year. It's so far from my normal routine."

The remarks drew a fiery response from Paul Azinger, who helped the U.S. team capture the title in 2008.

"I'm not sure he loves the Ryder Cup that much. If he doesn't love it, he should relinquish his spot and get people there who do love it," the 1993 PGA Championship winner said. "Not everybody embraces it. But if you don't love it, and you're not sold out, then I think Brooks — especially being hurt — should consider whether or not he really wants to be there. And if you add the Bryson [DeChambeau] dynamic to that, that would be an even easier decision for him."

Koepka had been nursing a wrist injury that forced him to withdraw from the Tour Championship. He said he felt good enough to play 36 holes.