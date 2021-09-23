Tiger Woods 'part of our Ryder Cup team,' won't be at event physically, US captain says

Tiger Woods will not play a physical part at the Ryder Cup this weekend as he continues his ongoing rehab stemming from a horrific car crash in February, U.S. captain Steve Stricker said Monday.

Woods was a part of the Ryder Cup in the past as a player and a vice-captain. Stricker said Woods will still be an asset in some capacity but will not physically be at Whistling Straits.

"He's been, you know, obviously in my ear a lot and I call him pretty regularly. He's part of our Ryder Cup team. He's part of what we do," Stricker said, via the PGA Tour website.

Stricker predicted Woods would be in contact with players via text or calls.

"I think it's just not a good time for him to be here physically because of where he's at in his rehabilitation and (Whistling Straits is a) tough course to walk. Everybody is going to see it, from tee-to-green, it's difficult. So probably won't show up. But he's getting better and his focus and mine is on making a comeback to play again. We don't want to get in the way of that because we would all love to see him come back and play," Stricker added.

Earlier this month, Stricker revealed on SiriusXM Radio that Woods was rehabbing "to play golf again."

"I've talked to Tiger a lot," Stricker said. "He's a part of this Ryder Cup family; he won't be able to be a captain's assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and try to play golf again, and that is going well. He's progressing, he's doing well, things are moving in the right direction."

Woods has been seen around the Los Angeles area in recent months with a brace around his leg. He still didn’t look anywhere close to 100% in the photos. However, Stricker’s remarks give some glimmer of hope that the legendary golfer will be back on the course.