Ryder Cup: What to know about the US-Europe match

The Ryder Cup is finally happening.

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ryder Cup returns on Friday with the U.S. team trying to get the trophy back from Europe. This time, the title will be determined on U.S. soil with the tournament taking place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The U.S. hasn’t won the cup since 2016 and lost by seven points in 2018. Both sides will feature young and up-and-coming golfers who are looking to make a big statement to end the golf season.

Read below for a preview of the Ryder Cup.

-

How does the Ryder Cup work?

The Ryder Cup isn’t your traditional round of golf you’d watch through the weekend. The team dynamic makes it one of the most interesting tournaments on the schedule.

The first two days have one four-match fourball event and one four-match session of foursomes. The last day is for 12 singles matches.

As the Ryder Cup website describes, each member of the two-man pairings plays his own ball – four balls per hole. Each team would count the lowest of its two scores on each of the played holes, and the team whose player has the lowest score at the end of the hole wins the hole. If there are tie scores then the hole is halved.

Foursomes are a two-man team playing one ball per hole and the players taking each turn hitting the ball until the hole is finished. The team with the low score on each hole wins the hole and if there’s a tie, the scores are halved.

The singles competition features one player from each team, and the competitor with the lowest score on each hole wins the hole with the hole being halved if there’s a tie.

To win the Ryder Cup, a team must be the first to reach 14.5 points. There are 28 total matches over the course of the three days with each match being worth one point. There are no ties during the matches, and if one is tied then each side receives a half point. If the US and Europe teams are tied during the play, the winning team from the previous Ryder Cup retains the trophy.

-

Where is the event being held this year?

The Ryder Cup will take place at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis. The course is owned by the Kohler Company and it was first established 23 years ago. The course has hosted the PGA Championship three times and the U.S. Senior Open once. It’s the first time it has ever hosted the Ryder Cup.

-

How can you watch?

The opening Ryder Cup ceremony will take place Sept. 23 on the Golf Channel at 5 p.m. ET.

Friday starts Ryder Cup competition. The event begins at 8 a.m. ET. Saturday’s competition begins at 8 a.m. ET as well. Both Friday and Saturday’s golf can be watched on Golf Channel or Peacock. Saturday’s events can also been caught on NBC, starting at 9 a.m. ET.

On Sunday, the final day of the Ryder Cup will start at noon ET and can be seen on NBC or Peacock.

-

Who is on the US Team?

Captain: Steve Stricker

Vice-Captains: Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples.

Participants: Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.

-

Who is on the Europe Team?

Captain: Padraig Harrington

Vice-Captains: Robert Karlsson, Luke Donald, Martin Raymer, Graeme McDowell and Henrik Stenson.

Participants: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, Bernd Wiesberger, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter.

--

Recent History

2018: Europe def. US (17.5-10.5)

2016: US def. Europe (17-11)

2014: Europe def. US (16.5-11.5)

2012: Europe def. US (14.5-13.5)

2010: Europe def. US (14.-13.5)