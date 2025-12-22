Expand / Collapse search
LIV Golf

LIV Golf's Mito Pereira makes stunning decision to retire at 30

Pereira was a standout on the Chilean Tour before he joined LIV Golf

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
LIV Golf competitor Mito Pereira announced he was retiring from professional golf on Monday and will head back to Chile and focus on his personal life.

Pereira is only 30 years old. He joined LIV Golf in 2023 and was on Torque GC with fellow Chilean golf star Joaquin Niemann.

Mito Pereira at Trump's golf course

Mito Pereira plays his shot during the first round of the LIV Golf Bedminster tournament at Trump National Bedminster on Aug. 11, 2023. (Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports)

"I’m writing these lines to share that, after a period of reflection, I have decided to bring my career as a professional golfer to an end," he said in a statement posted to Instagram. "This was not a decision made overnight, but one I have been thoughtfully considering for some time, waiting for the right moment to communicate it.

"After many years connected to this beautiful sport, priorities naturally evolve. Today, my main desire is to step away from constant travel, return to Chile, and focus on my personal life.

"Golf played a fundamental role in my life. It allowed me to grow both personally and professionally, to meet incredible people, experience different cultures, and set goals—most of which I was fortunate enough to achieve—taking steps I never imagined possible. I now begin a new chapter feeling happy, motivated, and at peace, without urgency about what the future may bring. I simply want you to know that I am well and proud of what I accomplished in this sport."

Mito Pereira in August 2024

Mito Pereira on the 17th hole at The Old White at the Greenbrier on Aug. 18, 2024. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports)

Pereira had three Korn Ferry Tour wins before he received his PGA Tour card. He had eight wins on the Chilean Tour as well.

He played in several majors, tying for third place in the 2022 PGA Championship. He also finished tied for third place in the Tokyo Olympics, but lost a playoff for the bronze medal.

Pereira recalled those moments in his statement.

"I would like to thank Anto, my family, and all my friends, both within and beyond golf," he added. "I am also deeply grateful to my manager, coach, team, sponsors who trusted the process, and the many fans that always made me feel loved. Throughout this long journey, many people supported and contributed to my development, and I will always be thankful to them.

Mito Pereira at Trump Doral

Mito Pereira during a LIV Golf Miami practice round at Trump National Doral on April 2, 2024. (Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports)

"I spent many years living away from home, in another country, countless weeks in hotels and airports. Now, the time has come to pause. Chile is my place in the world, and my family is my reason for being. Golf taught me resilience, how to navigate both good and difficult moments, and how to make discipline and goals a way of life. I believe I am well prepared for what lies ahead."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

