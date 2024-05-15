Bronny James: 'I never thought about playing with my dad'

Bronny James may have an uphill battle to get selected in the first round of the NBA Draft – if at all – amid rumors he could join his father on a team to start the 2024-25 season.

James, who went into cardiac arrest during preseason workouts before his freshman season at USC, ended up playing 25 games for the Trojans and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

LeBron James had previously expressed that his dream was to play in the NBA alongside his son, but after the Los Angeles Lakers were bounced from the playoffs, he said he had not "given much thought lately" to that wish.

"My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself and, of course, get to the NBA," Bronny James said Tuesday. "I never thought about playing with my dad. But of course, he's brought it up a couple times.

"This is a serious business. I don't feel like there would be a thought of ‘I’m just drafting this kid just because I'm gonna get his dad.' I don't think a GM would really allow that. I think I've put in the work and I'll get drafted because of not only the player but the person that I am."

Bronny James participated in the NBA Scouting Combine. He was measured at a height of 6 feet, 1.5 inches – despite him being listed at 6 feet, 4 inches at USC. He had a vertical leap of 40.5 inches.

"It's just a great thing to happen to me, in terms of just being grateful for everything," he said. "e earned the opportunity. I'm extremely grateful for everything that's been given to me."

The Atlanta Hawks have the No. 1 pick in the draft right now, but most mock drafts have Bronny James as a second-round pick.

The draft begins June 26.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.