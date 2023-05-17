Broncos' Sean Payton hit Ben DiNucci with reality check after throwing pick in front of Walmart CEO

The Denver Broncos signed quarterback Ben DiNucci to the roster to add depth at the position behind Russell Wilson as the organization geared up for the 2023 season.

DiNucci received some playing time with the Dallas Cowboys a few years ago but was never able to become a mainstay on an NFL roster. In 2023, he joined the XFL and played an entire season with the Seattle Sea Dragons. He led the league with 2,671 passing yards and had 20 touchdown passes.

However, DiNucci found out quickly in camp this week just how much different the NFL is from the XFL and other spring leagues. DiNucci threw an interception in front of new Broncos part-owner and CEO Greg Penner, according to new head coach Sean Payton. Penner is the chairman of Walmart.

Payton revealed to reporters what he told DiNucci after 2023 third-round draft pick Drew Sanders picked him off.

"Unfortunately for Ben DiNucci it was his first interception," Payton said. "And there was more to that interception if you looked at it. It was a good play by Sanders. It was right in front of Greg Penner.

"I was telling Greg before practice how this Ben DiNucci was doing well. I told Ben, I said, ‘You know, he owns Walmart. If it doesn't work out here, I’m sure there’s a greeting opportunity somewhere at one of his local stores.’"

The Cowboys selected DiNucci in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played three games for Dallas as the team was decimated with injuries and COVID. He had 219 passing yards in those games.

DiNucci is battling for a roster spot again Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano.