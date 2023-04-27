Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Former Dallas Cowboy says his current XFL team has 'best receiver room I've been in'

Ben DiNucci once was quarterback for Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Ben DiNucci played in three games with the Dallas Cowboys, and his receiving corps when he was under center was one of the best in the league.

He was throwing to Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, who combined for 2,892 receiving yards that year.

Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowler, and Lamb has made it in each of his last two seasons; and now, DiNucci is under center for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons.

Ben DiNucci in XFL

Quarterback Ben DiNucci of the Seattle Sea Dragons runs the ball during the first half of the game against the Vegas Vipers at Lumen Field on April 23, 2023, in Seattle. (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Sure, he's throwing to Josh Gordon, who could have had a dominant NFL career were it not for drug problems, but stats show he's not even the best receiver on that team.

However, DiNucci still says the receiving room of Gordon, XFL leading receiver Jahcour Pearson and Blake Jackson is "the best" he's ever been in.

Ben DiNucci walking off FedEx Field

Quarterback Ben DiNucci of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 25-3 loss against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 25, 2020, in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"Head-to-toe, this is probably the best receiver room I’ve been in," DiNucci said via ESPN. "It’s just a group of guys that come to work every single day, wanting to get better, asking questions. Everyone kind of comes together for a common goal in the locker room."

DiNucci was one of four quarterbacks to start a game for the Cowboys that year – starter Dak Prescott broke his ankle, Andy Dalton got COVID, and it was DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert who each started a game.

This past season, Lamb and Cooper combined for 2,519 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns with the Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

Ben DiNucci with Cowboys

Quarterback Ben DiNucci of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receiver against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DiNucci was ultimately waived by the Cowboys before the 2022 season before he joined the XFL.