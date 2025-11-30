Broncos' Bo Nix throws TD pass while falling to ground in stunning play

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix impressed NFL fans on Sunday night as he completed a touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton while he was falling to the ground.

Nix was being pressured by the Washington Commanders’ defense on 2nd-and-10 from the 11-yard line. He stepped up into the pocket as if he was going to scramble, but at the last second, he found Sutton streaking across the end zone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sutton caught the pass and the Broncos were able to take a 13-7 lead into halftime.

"One of the things he does so well is extend plays and that was a perfect example," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told NBC’s Melissa Stark at the half. "From the angle he threw that … Look, I think it’s going to be important that we have some balance in the second half to get this running game going."

It wasn’t exactly and offensive explosion from Denver in the first half. Nix was 15-of-24 with 146 passing yards and the touchdown to Sutton. The team only had 39 yards on the ground with Nix accounting for five of them.

JOSH ALLEN SETS NFL RECORD AS BILLS THUMP STEELERS

Seven Broncos receivers had catches while six of them had at least two.

Denver came into the game as one of the top teams in the AFC with a 9-2 record. Nix had 2,421 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes and eight interceptions before kickoff.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington was looking to get back in the win column without Jayden Daniels.