Anthony Edwards leads Team Stars, earns MVP in revamped NBA All-Star Game format

The NBA All-Star Weekend has come to a finish after a revamped All-Star Game ended with Team Stars winning it all at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards came away with the All-Star Game MVP award, rightfully named the Kobe Bryant Trophy, after an eight-point performance with four rebounds and two assists to help Team Stars defeat Team Stripes, 47-21.

Edwards also had 13 points in the overtime win over Team World, while tallying 11 in the first matchup between Team Stars and Team Stripes, which resulted in the latter taking home the 42-40 victory.

In total, Edwards had 32 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while shooting 13-of-22 from the field in the game.

This new format, as the NBA tried to revitalize its All-Star Game, had the Intuit Dome crowd going crazy with its play and fast finishes.

There were two teams from the United States facing off against Team World in a round-robin format with four, 12-minute games. Each team had a minimum of eight players throughout the tournament in L.A.

In the first matchup between Team Stars and Team Stripes, it was San Antonio Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox hitting a game-winning three-pointer to seal the victory.

Then, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes nailed a game-winning three-pointer in overtime to defeat Team World.

So, Edwards, Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren, Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey went to the final, defeating Team Stripes, which featured Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Houston Rockets’ Kevin Durant and the hometown favorite, Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard.

Team Stripes may have had future Hall of Famers on their roster, but it was Team Stars who had more gas it appeared in the end, with the former tired out from the prior games.

It will be interesting to see if this format will remain for the NBA moving forward, but the reception seemed to be positive among fans in the building and watching at home as this All-Star Weekend came to a fun end.

