Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes sizzles in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut: 'Absolute dream'

The magazine hits newsstands on May 17

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, stunned in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition as the first pictures were released Tuesday.

In at least one photo, Mahomes wore a red bikini in the photo shoot. She was also seen in Instagram snaps in a red and yellow floral bikini.

"What an absolute dream to join the incredible @si_swimsuit family!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m so grateful for the amazing team of women who give us this incredible platform to be our truest most authentic selves!"

Brittany Mahomes photoshoot.

Brittany Mahomes will be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The magazine will be on newsstands May 17. (Derek Kettela /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED)

The shoot was filmed on a beach in Belize.

Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue will be on newsstands May 17.

Patrick Mahomes reposted his wife’s pictures on his Instagram Stories and accompanied three heart-eye emojis. Her brother-in-law, Jackson, wrote in her comments section that she "killed it."

The power NFL couple have been in the spotlight since the Chiefs quarterback took the reins in Kansas City and helped the team to three Super Bowls.

Last year, their relationship was on display in the Netflix series "Quarterback." She revealed how the two met and how they ended up dating.

BRITTANY MAHOMES GUSHES OVER NFL STAR HUSBAND AS HE DISHES ABOUT DAD BOD

The Mahomes at F1

Patrick Mahomes, Otro Capital Alpine F1 Team Investor and professional football player for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 4, 2024 in Miami. (Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Patrick said he and Brittany met in seventh and eighth grade. Patrick said Brittany was a grade above him, but he was stuck in the "friend zone."

"I was like the best friend, in the friend zone forever," he said. "I used to walk her to class and was trying to flirt. When I was a sophomore in high school, and she was a junior, I actually got her a rose and I was kinda, like, I had a crush on her. But I was giving the rose as a joke, but kind of a quotation ‘joke.’"

Brittany said Patrick thought it was a joke, but she did not take it like that.

"I thought it was the cutest thing in the world," she said. "And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him!’ and made it really awkward ‘cause we were ‘just friends.’ That’s kind of what started it and I thought it was cute.… 

"So they were chanting, and I thought it was kind of awkward, and it was funny and then we just kind of… I was like, ‘OK, this guy is actually kind of cute. Maybe I do like him.’ So then we just started talking and then started dating."

The rest is truly history.

The Mahomes' at the Time Gala

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

They married in July 2022 and have two children together.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.