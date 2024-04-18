Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes gushes over NFL star husband as he dishes about dad bod

Patrick Mahomes talked about having a dad bod

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brittany Mahomes appeared to be hot and bothered over her NFL star husband on Tuesday as he was named to Time magazine’s list of "Most Influential People."

In a since-expired post on her Instagram Stories, Mahomes shared her husband’s post showing him in a photoshoot with the magazine. She wrote over it, "My hottttttt hubby," with a few lovey-dovey emojis to go with it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at an MLS match

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes walk down the tunnel before an MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Sporting Kansas City on Apr 13, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The post came as Patrick Mahomes addressed scrutiny over his dad bod. Back in January, a video showing him addressing his Kansas City Chiefs teammates following the AFC Championship win went viral because he had his shirt off. 

Mahomes wondered why he had to be the focus of attention like that after leading the team back to the Super Bowl.

In an interview with Time, he was asked about the dad bod jokes.

"I definitely have the dad bod a little bit," he told the outlet. "I’ll also say I have a great body for a quarterback. You’ve got to have some padding in there to take the hits that we take."

The Mahomeses watch the KC Current

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes walk on the field prior to the match between the Portland Thorns FC and the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for women's soccer, on March 16, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

JASON KELCE'S SUPER BOWL RING 'OFFICIALLY GONE' AFTER CHILI POOL DIVING COMPETITION

When talking about how much longer he wanted to play for, he admitted he would have to get rid of the dad bod if he wanted to play through his 40s, following in Tom Brady’s footsteps.

At the end of the day, it is not about the pounds. It is about the wins, and Mahomes has enough already to be considered one of the greats to ever play in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes at the Super Bowl parade

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AMY KONTRAS/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He passed for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns in what was likely the most challenging season of his career. He is primed and ready to lead the team to glory again in 2024.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.