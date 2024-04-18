Brittany Mahomes gushes over NFL star husband as he dishes about dad bod

Brittany Mahomes appeared to be hot and bothered over her NFL star husband on Tuesday as he was named to Time magazine’s list of "Most Influential People."

In a since-expired post on her Instagram Stories, Mahomes shared her husband’s post showing him in a photoshoot with the magazine. She wrote over it, "My hottttttt hubby," with a few lovey-dovey emojis to go with it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The post came as Patrick Mahomes addressed scrutiny over his dad bod. Back in January, a video showing him addressing his Kansas City Chiefs teammates following the AFC Championship win went viral because he had his shirt off.

Mahomes wondered why he had to be the focus of attention like that after leading the team back to the Super Bowl.

In an interview with Time, he was asked about the dad bod jokes.

"I definitely have the dad bod a little bit," he told the outlet. "I’ll also say I have a great body for a quarterback. You’ve got to have some padding in there to take the hits that we take."

JASON KELCE'S SUPER BOWL RING 'OFFICIALLY GONE' AFTER CHILI POOL DIVING COMPETITION

When talking about how much longer he wanted to play for, he admitted he would have to get rid of the dad bod if he wanted to play through his 40s, following in Tom Brady’s footsteps.

At the end of the day, it is not about the pounds. It is about the wins, and Mahomes has enough already to be considered one of the greats to ever play in the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He passed for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns in what was likely the most challenging season of his career. He is primed and ready to lead the team to glory again in 2024.