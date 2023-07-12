Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reveals how he got out of the 'friend zone' with wife

The NFL power couple talked about their relationship on the Netflix series 'Quarterback'

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes opened up about how the two met and wound up getting together, becoming high school sweethearts and later husband and wife.

In the first episode of the Netflix series "Quarterback," the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback said he and Brittany met in seventh and eighth grade. Patrick said Brittany was a grade above him but he was stuck in the "friend zone."

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany at the AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kisses Brittany Matthews before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA Today Sports)

"I was like the best friend, in the friend zone forever," he said. "I used to walk her to class and was trying to flirt. When I was a sophomore in high school, and she was a junior, I actually got her a rose and I was kinda, like, I had a crush on her. But I was giving the rose as a joke, but kind of a quotation ‘joke.’"

Brittany said Patrick thought it was a joke, but she didn’t take it like that.

"I thought it was the cutest thing in the world," she said. "And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him!’ and made it really awkward ‘cause we were ‘just friends.’ That’s kind of what started it and I thought it was cute.… 

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the draft

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Red Carpet Ceremony at Union Station. (Peter Aiken-USA Today Sports)

"So they were chanting and I thought it was kind of awkward, and it was funny and then we just kind of… I was like, ‘OK, this guy is actually kind of cute. Maybe I do like him.’ So then we just started talking and then started dating."

The rest is truly history.

Brittany and Patrick smooch

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

The two got married in July 2022 and have two children.

