Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes ditches signature blonde locks for 'spicy' new look

Brittany Mahomes was named a 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie in February

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is sporting a new look this offseason. 

Mahomes, 28, set social media ablaze on Wednesday when she posted several pictures of herself on Instagram. But instead of her signature blonde hair, it appeared that the mother of two traded in her classic look for long wavy red locks. 

Brittany Mahomes poses for a photo with her children Sterling and Bronze

Brittany Mahomes with her children Sterling and Bronze before the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

"Feeling spicy," Brittany captioned in her Instagram post, tagging celebrity hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott. 

The red hair appeared to be a big hit among fans, and even with husband Patrick Mahomes, who shared the photo to his own Instagram Stories with a heart emoji. 

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes smiles at her husband, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, after the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

The fiery new hairstyle comes just months after Brittany was named a 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie for the magazine’s 60th anniversary edition, which comes out next month. 

"I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen," Mahomes told the outlet while shooting for the issue in Belize. "I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team."

Brittany Mahomes smiles

Brittany Mahomes on the field prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024c, in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief," she added. "As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity."

