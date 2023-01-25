Brian Robinson's shooter pleads guilty to crime, killing 15-year-old in separate incident

The teenager, 15, who shot Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson has pleaded guilty to armed robbery of the running back and manslaughter in the killing of another 15-year-old boy.

The shooter, whose name has not been released, said he was trying to rob Robinson of his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat in August and that "it went wrong."

"I was trying to rob a man for a Hellcat, and it went wrong. I wasn't thinking," the teen told police, according to prosecutors.

Robinson was shot in the knee and hip on Aug. 28 after wrestling with another boy, who was 16 at the time. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital one day after the shooting.

The running back missed four games, making his NFL debut in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

The shooter was then involved in the shooting death of Andre Robertson in October in northeast D.C.

The boy was 14 when both crimes took place. He remains in a youth rehab service, and his sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

In his 12 games, Robinson ran for 797 yards on 205 carries while making nine catches for 60 yards. He scored three total touchdowns — two on the ground and one receiving. He was a third-round pick out of Alabama.