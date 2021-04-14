Brett Favre wants sports, politics to be separated: 'I want to watch the game'

Brett Favre thinks politics are hurting sports and would like to see both things go back to being separate.

Favre made comments earlier this week, saying sports are better off being something to unify the country rather than used as a tool to further divide people.

"I think both sides, for the most part, want to see it just remain about the sport, not about politics," the Hall of Famer said. "At least, that’s my interpretation. I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch the game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind. I want to watch all the, you know, important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game. And I think the general fan feels the same way."

Favre’s comments came days after Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to Denver over Georgia’s new voting laws. He said he’s heard fans tell him they don’t watch sports anymore because it has gotten too political.

"There’s always been differences," he said. "There's always been issues within the world, within the country, within our states. But again, something has to unify us. And I felt like the flag, standing patriotically — because Blacks and Whites and Hispanics have fought for this country and died for this country. It’s too bad."

Favre played 20 seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

He expressed his support for then-President Trump during his reelection bid.