Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has made his pick for the winner of Super Bowl LIX.

Favre revealed his pick in a video post on X, but prefaced his prediction by saying, "I'm not a betting man."

"I'm not a betting man, but if I were, I would put my money on the Chiefs, and I'm not saying [that] because I want them to win or I don't want them to win, I'm just saying they find a way to win," Favre said.

The Chiefs are currently 1.5-point favorites and are also the official pick of President Donald Trump, who revealed his prediction of a Kansas City win during a pre-Super Bowl Fox News interview on Sunday.

Favre has been aligned with Trump on many political beliefs in recent years, and now they also share an expectation for a historic Chiefs win. If Kansas City does pull off the victory, it will be the first team in history to win three straight Super Bowls.

Many Chiefs critics have pointed out that while the Chiefs won a franchise-record 15 games and made it back to the Super Bowl, many of their wins came by very small margins.

But for Favre, this is even more of a reason to believe in the Chiefs.

"I've had people say, 'Well, they won 15 games in the last second,' and I go 'But they won 15 games in the last second,'" Favre said. "And until someone knocks them off the pedestal, I have to go with the Chiefs."

Still, the legendary quarterback added one caveat to his pick.

"It just so happens that, in my opinion, the best team that is built to beat the Chiefs is representing the NFC, the Eagles," Favre said. "The Eagles could beat them, they very well could beat them."

But the reason Favre has to go with the Chiefs is because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Patrick Mahomes is prolific with or without receivers, he can make it happen, so good teams find a way to win," Favre said."