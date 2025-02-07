NFL great Brett Favre praises Trump for taking action to protect women’s sports

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre praised President Donald Trump on Thursday after he signed an executive order this week effectively banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women’s sports.

Trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports" order on Wednesday, which will require entities that receive federal funding to align with Title IX, which the Trump administration changed last week to recognize protections on the basis of biological sex – undoing former President Joe Biden's 2024 rewrite.

"I appreciate President @realDonaldTrump signing an initiative to keep biological boys from competing against females," Favre said in a post on X of the executive order. "It’s sad that this had to happen in this day and age, but glad it was done."

Favre also thanked Gaines, who hosts OutKick's "Gaines for Girls" podcast, for "being part of this initiative to help push this forward."

Surrounded by female athletes, Trump declared at the signing ceremony that "the war on women’s sports is over."

In response to the executive order, NCAA President Charlie Baker said the Board of Governors would review it and take steps to align the organization’s policy in the coming days.

"The NCAA is an organization made up of 1,100 colleges and universities in all 50 states that collectively enroll more than 530,000 student-athletes," the statement read.

"We strongly believe that clear, consistent and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today's student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump's order provides a clear, national standard."

Trump has also turned his attention to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ahead of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The pressure comes amid an impending leadership change at the IOC. Current President Thomas Bach is due to retire and the top candidate to replace him, Sebastian Coe, has spoken publicly about his position to protect women’s sports.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.