NFL

NFL great Brett Favre praises Trump for taking action to protect women’s sports

President Donald Trump signed an executive order effectively banning transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Gymnast touts Trump's 'no men in women's sports' executive order: 'A huge moment' Video

Gymnast touts Trump's 'no men in women's sports' executive order: 'A huge moment'

Former national champion gymnast and XX-XY Athletics CEO Jennifer Sey expresses support for President Donald Trump's upcoming executive order that will block transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre praised President Donald Trump on Thursday after he signed an executive order this week effectively banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women’s sports.

Trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports" order on Wednesday, which will require entities that receive federal funding to align with Title IX, which the Trump administration changed last week to recognize protections on the basis of biological sex – undoing former President Joe Biden's 2024 rewrite. 

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in the White House

President Donald Trump speaks as he signs documents in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo)

"I appreciate President @realDonaldTrump signing an initiative to keep biological boys from competing against females," Favre said in a post on X of the executive order. "It’s sad that this had to happen in this day and age, but glad it was done." 

Favre also thanked Gaines, who hosts OutKick's "Gaines for Girls" podcast, for "being part of this initiative to help push this forward." 

Brett Favre salutes crowd at Trump rally in Wisconsin

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre takes the stage during a campaign rally for then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Surrounded by female athletes, Trump declared at the signing ceremony that "the war on women’s sports is over."  

In response to the executive order, NCAA President Charlie Baker said the Board of Governors would review it and take steps to align the organization’s policy in the coming days.

"The NCAA is an organization made up of 1,100 colleges and universities in all 50 states that collectively enroll more than 530,000 student-athletes," the statement read. 

BRETT FAVRE SPEAKS OUT ON BILL TO KEEP TRANS ATHLETES OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS: 'CLEAR BIOLOGICAL DIFFERENCE'

"We strongly believe that clear, consistent and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today's student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump's order provides a clear, national standard." 

Charlie Baker gives TV interviews

NCAA President Charlie Baker gives a television interview during the game between the UCLA Bruins and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 25, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Trump has also turned his attention to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ahead of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. 

The pressure comes amid an impending leadership change at the IOC. Current President Thomas Bach is due to retire and the top candidate to replace him, Sebastian Coe, has spoken publicly about his position to protect women’s sports. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.