Brett Favre reveals startling number of concussions he likely suffered during NFL career

Brett Favre is considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever step onto an NFL field.

The Hall of Famer played for the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings during his 20-year career accumulating 71,838 passing yards and 508 passing touchdowns. He won one Super Bowl and three MVP awards.

While his stats and glory on the field take precedent over his career, Favre recently revealed the startling number of concussions he believed he suffered. Concussions were not as policed and treated during the peak of his career.

"Concussions happen all the time. You get tackled, and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears, but you're able to play -- that's a concussion," he explained in a recent appearance on "The Bubba Army" radio show.

"So, based on that, [I've suffered] thousands. Had to be, because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs ... but I was still able to play."

One of the most notable concussions occurred in 2004. Favre was with the Packers playing the New York Giants and suffered the injury. He threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Javon Walker, but it was later reported that Favre did not remember throwing the pass due to the concussion.

"That's what's kind of frightening about the concussion thing -- it's the ones that seem minor that do the damage 'cause you're able to play and keep going," he said.

In 2009, he was asked in an interview with NBC how many times he would have had to sit out due to the new concussion protocols. He responded, "A lot."

Last year, Favre appeared on the "TODAY" show and revealed a PSA for the Concussion Legacy Foundation. He urged parents to keep their children away from tackle football until they are 14.

"(There’s) no telling how many concussions I've had, and what are the repercussions of that, there's no answer," he said in 2021. "I wasn't the best student, but I still can remember certain things that you would go, 'Why would you even remember that?' But I can't remember someone that I played six years with in Green Bay ... but the face looks familiar. Those type of issues that make me wonder."