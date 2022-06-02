NFL legend Brett Favre details childhood during exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre sat down with Tucker Carlson for Fox Nation to discuss his legacy and share stories that span from his childhood to his renowned 20-season football career.

Favre told the "Tucker Carlson Today" host what it was like growing up and detailed his experience playing high school football with his father as his coach.

Favre compared his father to Sergeant Carter from "Gomer Pyle," who yelled constantly, even when he was being polite and speaking ‘softly.’

"There was a lot of hard work, a lot of spankings, yellings. But that was the way we grew up. My dad was coaching high school football since I was a little kid." Favre told Carlson in part one of the two-part sitdown.

Carlson asked if Favre’s father ever made excuses for him when he made a mistake.

"He never felt sorry for me. No. I was probably treated the worst on the whole team. And you know, strangely, I got that. I didn't particularly like it, but I got it." Favre continued.

"Now my dad was-- he was not really a technician, from a coach's perspective. It was more just work hard, be tough, be a great teammate. That was kind of his three things." Favre added.

Favre told Carlson that his father’s tough love mentality continued into his professional career.

"While I'm in Green Bay… when I really was playing exceptionally well, he would come to games. And after the game, he'd ride to the game with me in my truck, and he would ride back home after the game with me in the truck. And he would critique the way I played."

