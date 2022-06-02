Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox Nation
Published

NFL legend Brett Favre details childhood during exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson

Stream the two-part Brett Favre interview on Fox Nation's 'Tucker Carlson Today'

By Shaye Galletta | Fox News
close
'Tucker Carlson Today' kicks off two-part interview with Brett Favre Video

'Tucker Carlson Today' kicks off two-part interview with Brett Favre

Legendary NFL quarterback, three-time MVP, and Super Bowl winner Brett Favre reflects on his illustrious career and shares stories that span from his early life to his twenty seasons in professional football in part 1 of his conversation with Tucker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre sat down with Tucker Carlson for Fox Nation to discuss his legacy and share stories that span from his childhood to his renowned 20-season football career.

Favre told the "Tucker Carlson Today" host what it was like growing up and detailed his experience playing high school football with his father as his coach.

Favre compared his father to Sergeant Carter from "Gomer Pyle," who yelled constantly, even when he was being polite and speaking ‘softly.’

"There was a lot of hard work, a lot of spankings, yellings. But that was the way we grew up. My dad was coaching high school football since I was a little kid." Favre told Carlson in part one of the two-part sitdown.

TOM BRADY AND AARON RODGERS DEFEAT PATRICK MAHOMES AND JOSH ALLEN IN 'THE MATCH' GOLF EVENT

Brett Favre reflects on his best and worst career moments on 'Tucker Carlson Today' Video

Carlson asked if Favre’s father ever made excuses for him when he made a mistake.

"He never felt sorry for me. No. I was probably treated the worst on the whole team. And you know, strangely, I got that. I didn't particularly like it, but I got it." Favre continued. 

"Now my dad was-- he was not really a technician, from a coach's perspective. It was more just work hard, be tough, be a great teammate. That was kind of his three things." Favre added.

Favre told Carlson that his father’s tough love mentality continued into his professional career.

"While I'm in Green Bay… when I really was playing exceptionally well, he would come to games. And after the game, he'd ride to the game with me in my truck, and he would ride back home after the game with me in the truck. And he would critique the way I played."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Brett Favre’s two-part interview resumes today, detailing his best and worst career moments, available to stream on Fox Nation.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities!

Shaye Galletta is a digital production assistant with Fox News.