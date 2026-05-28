Brazil Star Neymar Unlikely To Be Ready For World Cup Opener With Calf Injury

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Picking injury-prone Neymar in Brazil’s World Cup squad seemed like a risk and so it proved just 10 days later on Thursday.

The 34-year-old forward has a calf injury and will likely not be fit for Brazil’s opening game against Morocco, team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said.

"The expectation is that he will be sidelined from two to three weeks," Lasmar told reporters.

Brazil plays Morocco on June 13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to start a group that also includes Haiti and Scotland.

"Neymar arrived [Wednesday] at the Granja Comary," Lasmar said, referring to the team's training base near Rio de Janeiro, "did all medical tests, and was diagnosed with a grade two calf injury."

Neymar was selected for his fourth World Cup in a 26-man squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti despite not playing for the national team since October 2023 when he tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee in a World Cup qualifying game against Uruguay.

He has played just a few games this season for Santos since returning from Saudi Arabia on a free transfer from Al-Hilal.

FIFA’s World Cup rules allow Neymar to be replaced by a June 1 deadline for Ancelotti to submit his final squad, or up to one day before a team’s first game at the tournament.

Reporting by The Associated Press.