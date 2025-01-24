Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing

Boxer Devin Haney rips actor Sylvester Stallone over Rocky films: 'Movies wasn't real'

Stallone portray iconic Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa in the "Rocky" film franchise

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

American boxer Devin Haney took aim at Sylvester Stallone over the actor's recent commentary on the current state of boxing.

Stallone, a three-time Academy Award nominee, received critical acclaim for his portrayal of renowned Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa in the iconic film franchise. 

A video recently surfaced on social media showing Stallone holding the gloves he wore in the mid 1970s during the filming of the original sports drama movie. At one point during the video, Stallone suggested the gloves were identical to what professional boxers used in the 70s.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Devin Haney at a press conference

Devin Haney and speaks to media after winning the World Lightweight Championship bout between George Kambosos Jr. of Australia and Devin Haney of the United States at Rod Laver Arena on October 16, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.  (Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

"They don't even allow these today because they're so dangerous. But that's what they used when I did the film. They're barely six-ounces, they're Reyes and they're literally lethal. I still have them because it's a time when things people were tougher. I'm sorry, they were. Life is just getting a little easier and easier and easier... I cherish hard work, even though I hate it."

BOXING STAR TYSON FURY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FOLLOWING LOSSES TO OLEKSANDR USYK

Haney disagreed with Stallone's assertion and shared his rebuttal via X, formerly known as Twitter.

sylvester stallone carl weathers posing together in rocky

Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers on set of the film 'Rocky', 1976. (United Artists/Getty Images)

"Dude don't know a left hook from a fish hook, and got the nerve to speak on times being easier in boxing like he wasn't just an actor... Buddy them Rocky movies weren't real," Haney wrote.

Last April's upset defeat to Ryan Garcia marked Haney's most recent appearance in a professional bout.

Devin Haney in the boxing ring

Devin Haney (gray trunks) walks to his corner between rounds against Ryan Garcia during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Haney, who is also known as "The Dream" eventually pursued legal recourse against Garcia after learning Garcia failed multiple drug tests ahead of the bout.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials later overturned Garcia's victory and ruled the fight a no-contest.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.