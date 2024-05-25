Boxing champ Devin Haney's father wants Ryan Garcia 'out of the sport,' claims Floyd Mayweather supplied PEDs

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia were set to battle for the WBC super lightweight title, but the latter missed weight - the fight went on, but the belt was not at stake, and Haney remained champ despite losing.

However, it was then revealed that Garcia also tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Now, because of that, and his erratic behavior outside the ring, the champ's father is calling for Garcia's lifetime ban.

"Clearly there's nothing that you can do with this guy, but get him out of the sport," Bill Haney told TMZ Sports. "It's a terrible thing. It's a terrible thing for sports in general. It's a terrible thing for boxing."

Haney made a damning claim as well, saying Floyd Mayweather supplied Garcia the banned substances.

"Floyd Mayweather, come out of them bushes hiding and playing and capping," Haney continued. "On April 20, you was skinning and grinning from ear to ear. You was happy to tell the world about the 3.2 lbs that you helped Ryan Garcia come in overweight with. Now that he tested positive for four PEDs, now you want to head for the hills and go quiet like you in Dubai somewhere. Well, I'm going to tell you, Floyd, wherever you're at, what we and the world want to know is.

"We know you were the middle man to Ryan Garcia's, but what we want to know is are you the middle man to the steroids?"

In since-deleted posts after the test results, Garcia wrote that he "F---ING LOVE[s] STEROIDS," but his camp wrote in a statement earlier this week that he has "never intentionally used any banned substance," and his supplements were "contaminated."

"Ryan has voluntarily submitted to tests throughout his career, which have always shown negative results. He also tested negative multiple times leading up to the fight against Haney," his camp said. "All of those factors, combined with his ultra-low levels from samples taken on April 19 and 20 (in the billionth of a gram range), point to Ryan being a victim of supplement contamination and never receiving any performance-enhancing benefit from the microscopic amounts in his system.

"We are certain that one of the natural supplements Ryan was using in the lead-up to the fight will prove to be contaminated and are in the process of testing the supplements to determine the exact source."

Garcia tested positive for Ostarine. While not classified a steroid (rather, a selective androgen receptor modulator, or SARM), it promotes muscle growth and has been on the Anti-Doping Agency’s banned substance list since 2008.

Garcia shocked many when he upset Haney in their bout, mainly due to questionable social media posts leading up to the fight that led many to believe he wasn’t taking it seriously. However, an investigation by the New York State Athletic Commission continues after an A sample from the drug test showed positive signs of the banned substance.

