Troubled boxer Ryan Garcia suspended for 1 year after positive PED test, goes on wild social media rant

The New York State Athletic Commission has suspended Ryan Garcia for one year following a positive test for a banned substance in his fight against Devin Haney in Brooklyn in April.

The fight was supposed to be for the WBC super lightweight championship, but Garcia weighed in 3 pounds overweight. So, the belt was not up for grabs.

However, the commission also ruled the fight a no-contest, thus Haney remains a perfect 31-0.

Late Wednesday night, Garcia posted on X that he was "officially retired," but that didn't last long.

"I was already retired so I’ll just come back out of retirement for a year," Garcia posted shortly after the suspension was announced.

That was the beginning of a social media rant that included Garcia saying he was now "headed to the UFC."

"Nothing that was in my system was enough for any!!!!!!! This is why I’m done with the game I never F’ing cheated. F YOU," Garcia wrote.

"For real Dana white hit me up," he wrote in another post.

Garcia also claimed that "boxing is dead" and that he was "hitting the switch again."

"Boxing messing with the wrong one," he wrote.

Garcia denied taking anything, saying he has "never taken a steroid in my life" and doesn't "even know where to get steroids."

He tested positive for Ostarine, which is not a steroid but can stimulate muscle growth and thus is on the World Anti Doping Agency's list of banned substances.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Garcia and his team said he was a "victim of substance contamination, with levels measured in the billions and trillions of a gram, which provided no advantage whatsoever in the ring."

"Ryan, with his legal team, has resolved this issue and firmly maintains his truth: he never intentionally took any banned substance. It's simply not in his nature," the statement continues.

"For many years, Ryan has voluntarily submitted to random testing, even during out-of-competition periods, and has never had any issues," the statement reads. "He has maintained an impeccable and clean record throughout his career, significantly elevating and transcending the sport of boxing, earning respect and admiration from millions of fans worldwide.

"The fans will always remember his performance against Haney as a masterclass, and that will never be erased.

Garcia was arrested this month on a felony vandalism charge after a Beverly Hills hotel accused him of causing around $15,000 worth of damage, a Beverly Hills Police Department watch commander told ESPN. He was reportedly arrested outside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Garcia’s lawyer, Darin Chavez, told ESPN that Garcia could also face a public intoxication charge. The boxer was taken to a hospital after complaining of an issue after his arrest.

"Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden," Chavez said, adding that Garcia recently lost his mother. "The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges.

"We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs. Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We ask for continued support and compassion as Ryan focuses on his family and his health at this time."

The fighters didn't go into the bout without controversy. The two got into an altercation at a press event at the Empire State Building days earlier, which resulted in the apparent cancellation of them throwing out the first pitch at a New York Mets game that night.

