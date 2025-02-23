Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays

Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt serves fantasy football punishment during spring training game

Bassitt has been a solid pitcher for Toronto

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Baseball fans have learned over the last few years that the players they cheer for take fantasy football extremely seriously and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt reminded them of that.

Bassitt’s punishment for going 4-10 during the 2024 season – becoming the team’s bat boy, according to Sportsnet. He served as it for the team’s spring training game on Saturday against the New York Yankees. He wore "4-10" on the back of his jersey.

Chris Bassitt throws

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt throws during spring training at Cecil B. Englebert Complex in Dunedin, Florida, on Feb. 20, 2025. (Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images)

It was also the MLB veteran’s 36th birthday.

Fantasy football was a hot topic of conversation between Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham in 2022. Pederson, then with the San Francisco Giants, and Pham, then with the Cincinnati Reds, got into an incident over fantasy football. It led to Pham slapping Pederson over the whole ordeal.

The one-time All-Star is entering his 11th season in the majors and third with Toronto. He had a 4.16 ERA in 31 starts for the team last season. He also had 168 strikeouts.

Bassitt finished 10th in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2023. He led the American League with 16 wins, 33 starts and 826 batters faced. He pitched in a career-high 200 innings.

This season, Fan Graphs projected Bassitt to be the No. 3 starter in the team’s rotation behind Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios. The Blue Jays are also expected to have Max Scherzer and Bowden Francis as well.

Chris Bassitt bullpen

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt throws during spring training in Dunedin Florida, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto was 74-88 in 2024.

