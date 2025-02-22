Juan Soto hits home run in first spring training at-bat with Mets after signing record deal

Different team, still the same Juan Soto.

In his first spring training at-bat with the New York Mets, Soto crushed a 426-foot opposite field home run off the Houston Astros’ Colton Gordon to give the Mets a 1-0 lead in the first inning Saturday.

Soto signed the most lucrative contract in professional sports history this offseason, a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets.

In signing Soto, the Mets hoped to propel the team to the World Series after making a surprise run to the NLCS last season, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The addition of Soto had fans wondering if the team would be able to retain first baseman Pete Alonso, also a free agent this offseason.

Alonso later re-signed with the Mets, giving Soto some important protection in the lineup.

Soto, a four-time All-Star, had the best season of his career with the Yankees last season. He hit .288 with a career-best 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.

In the Yankees’ run to the World Series, Soto elevated his game, hitting .327 with four home runs in 14 games.

Soto debuted with the Washington Nationals in 2018 and helped them win the World Series over the Houston Astros in 2019.

Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres at the 2022 trade deadline, and the Padres traded him to the Yankees prior to the 2024 season.

Despite playing for three different teams prior to the Mets and being just 26 years old, Soto has a remarkable resume.

In addition to his four All-Star game appearances, Soto is a five-time Silver Slugger and won the batting title in the shortened 2020 season.

