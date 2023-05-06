Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Horse Racing
Published

PETA calls Churchill Downs a 'killing field' after 7 horses die at track leading up to Kentucky Derby

'They should play 'Taps' instead of 'My Old Kentucky Home''

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Saturday's Kentucky Derby was one for the ages as Mage edged out Two Phil's and Angel of Empire to win the 149th running of the race.

However, in recent days, Churchill Downs was the face of controversy that's constantly surrounded the sport.

Seven horses died at the track in the week leading up to the race, including potential Derby runner Wild on Ice and two other horses in the undercard for Saturday's Derby.

PETA sounded off on the racetrack and the sport Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Horses at KEntucky Derby

Mage, left, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, takes the outside of turn four during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"Churchill Downs is a killing field. … They should play 'Taps' at the Derby instead of ‘My Old Kentucky Home,’" PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Churchill Downs Incorporated suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely after two of his horses died in recent days at the track.

On top of that, five thoroughbreds were scratched from the big race, including the morning-line favorite Forte, just hours before the race. It was the first time since 1936 five horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby.

"Although PETA appreciates that the Kentucky state veterinarian exercised caution by scratching the Derby favorite, we called for the closure of the track so stronger protocols could be put in place. Churchill Downs should have listened," PETA said.

View of Churchill Downs

View prior to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

KENTUCKY DERBY: HOW TO BET ON HORSES FROM HOME

"This is part of racing, and it’s the cruel part," Mike Repole, co-owner of Forte, said in an interview with FanDuel TV.

This is not new for the sport in North America. 

Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first at the 2021 Kentucky Derby but was disqualified after failing a post-race drug test. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, a two-time Triple Crown winner, was banned from Churchill Downs for two years because of it, but that wasn't the end of Medina Spirit's controversy. The horse died that December. 

More than 30 horses died in 2019 at the Santa Anita racetrack in California.

A general view before the 2023 Kentucky Derby

General view prior to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.  (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, is scheduled for May 20 in Baltimore.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.