Blake Bivens' family tragedy brings sadness to baseball world

The baseball world reacted Wednesday to the devastating news of a Tampa Bay Rays’ minor league pitcher’s wife, child and mother-in-law being killed in a triple homicide in Virginia.

The pitcher was identified as Blake Bivens, who currently plays for the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits of the Southern League, according to authorities. The suspect in the slayings was identified as 18-year-old Matthew Bernard. He was arrested after a chase and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Bernard is Bivens’ brother-in-law.

As word started to trickle out about the tragedy, teams and players from around Major League Baseball began to pay their respects to Bivens’ family on social media.

The Rays and the Biscuits both released statements.

Other current and former players also offered their condolences.

Bivens has been in the Rays’ organization since 2014. The team selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia.

He is in his first full season with the Biscuits.