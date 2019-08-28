Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich trolls social media user after criticism over nude photo shoot

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich had a run-in with a troll on social media and then took his clap back to a new level during his game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Yelich was chastised by a Twitter user only identified as “Roxane,” who took issue with Yelich posing nude in the new edition of ESPN The Magazine’s “Body” issue.

“It’s really sad how you didn’t give a thought about all the young kids that idolize you before doing your naked photo shoot. distasteful,” the user wrote in a tweet at Yelich.

The 2018 National League MVP replied: “Relax Roxane.”

The user later deleted the tweet but it didn’t stop Yelich from going the extra mile during the game against the Cardinals.

Yelich changed his walk-up song to “Roxanne” by The Police.

The switch-up didn’t really help much. Yelich finished 0-for-3 with a walk and the Brewers lost the game 6-3.