Bishop Sycamore asked for 'compensation' for coach appearing on radio show, Dan Patrick says

The Bishop Sycamore saga does not appear to be over. Not by a long stretch.

Legendary sportscaster Dan Patrick said on his radio show Wednesday he reached out to coaches at the embattled Ohio school and was asked for compensation for having one person on as a guest.

"We did reach out to coaching staff at Bishop Sycamore, the fictitious high school, and they were not available. We were told by somebody that we had to pay, like what kind of compensation could we give to one of the coaches who would be joining us," Patrick said.

"Dan Patrick Show" producer Todd Fritz said an official from the school was asking for some type of compensation because of the pressure they’ve been under over the firestorm stemming from the school duping a marketing agency into playing a national TV game against a top high school football program.

"There was a message back to me basically saying ‘what type of compensation is involved because we’re going through all this duress and stress and everything.’ I guess maybe they would feel better if they were getting some kind of money for coming on the show," Fritz said.

Patrick wondered how much a high school football coach would cost.

"We don’t pay guests. Fifty dollars? One hundred dollars? How much is enough? Like, how much is it for a high school coach?"

Since Sunday’s game against IMG Academy, it was revealed the school had played Friday night, making it two games in three days for the players. The school apparently didn’t give an accurate fact sheet of players until the last minute and didn’t disclose they had played two days prior.

As it turned out, coach Roy Johnson at the time also had an active arrest warrant out and was caught up in a civil lawsuit. Andre Peterson, who is the founder and director of the school as well as an assistant coach, told USA Today on Tuesday that Johnson was no longer with the team.

Peterson pushed back on allegations the school was a "scam."

"There’s nothing that I’ve gotten out of this that would constitute it as a scam because I’m not gaining anything financially from what we’re doing. The reality of it is that I have a son (Javan) that’s also in the program and has been in the program for four years," he said.

"If it’s a scam and the kids are not going to school and not doing what they’re supposed to do, then I’m literally scamming myself. And most importantly, I’m hurting my own son. So when people say stuff like that … I would literally be taking my son’s future and throwing it in the trash."

Bishop Sycamore has lost four opponents since the fallout and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called on the state’s Department of Education to investigate the school.