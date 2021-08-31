Bishop Sycamore football coach out amid controversy around school

Bishop Sycamore head coach Roy Johnson was out after it was revealed there was an active warrant for his arrest and he was facing a civil lawsuit for alleged fraud as well as being throttled, 58-0, in a game on Sunday.

Andre Peterson, who is the founder director of the school, as well as an assistant coach, told USA Today on Tuesday that Johnson was no longer with the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Peterson said he made the decision after the IMG Academy game Sunday but wanted to wait until he had one more conversation with Johnson before making the parting final.

The Ohio school had come under fire after it appeared to dupe a marketing agency into putting them into a spotlight game against IMG Academy. Paragon Marketing Group did the scheduling for the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff, and not ESPN, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

"We regret that this happened and have discussed it with Paragon, which secured the matchup and handles the majority of our high school event scheduling," ESPN said in a statement. "They have assured us that they will take steps to prevent this kind of situation from happening moving forward."

Rashid Ghazi, the president of Paragon, told Awful Announcing he wishes he would’ve done more research into Bishop Sycamore before the game and said the organization was unaware the team had also played on Friday night.

BISHOP SYCAMORE HEAD COACH FACES ACTIVE WARRANT, CIVIL LAWSUITS PILE UP

According to Awful Announcing, ESPN said they voiced their concerns about Bishop Sycamore when they couldn’t find any information about the school. Bishop Sycamore reportedly bailed on a conference call and provided a fact sheet before Sunday’s game claiming some of their players have been recruited by Division I schools.

Peterson pushed back on allegations the school was a "scam."

"There’s nothing that I’ve gotten out of this that would constitute it as a scam because I’m not gaining anything financially from what we’re doing. The reality of it is that I have a son (Javan) that’s also in the program and has been in the program for four years," he said.

"If it’s a scam and the kids are not going to school and not doing what they’re supposed to do, then I’m literally scamming myself. And most importantly, I’m hurting my own son. So when people say stuff like that … I would literally be taking my son’s future and throwing it in the trash."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bishop Sycamore still had a full schedule of games remaining for the fall. However, one of those opponents, DeMatha Catholic, has pulled out, according to USA Today.