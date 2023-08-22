Bills' Stefon Diggs rips Stephen A. Smith over comments suggesting he wants out of Buffalo: '100% not true'

Longtime ESPN host Stephen A. Smith's comments on a recent edition of "First Take" caught the attention of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Bills wideout was the subject of Smith's comments suggesting the three-time Pro Bowler no longer wanted to play in Buffalo.

"Brother wants out. I’m just telling you what I know," Smith said. "He don’t want to be in Buffalo anymore. I have my sources. Stefon Diggs has got to be there, but he’d prefer to be gone because he’s lost a level of belief in the Buffalo Bills."

Diggs got wind of the comments and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to push back against Smith's remarks.

Diggs tweeted, "100% not true. I don’t know who the source is but I thought (I’d) nip this s--- in the bud already."

Earlier this offseason, Diggs skipped mandatory minicamp, and Bills coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" by Diggs' absence.

Diggs returned the following day, and his absence was later excused.

When training camp began in late July, Diggs took a few minutes to clear the air, saying the situation was "water under the bridge."

​​"Everything that needed to be said was said, and we talked it out as men. Everybody involved," Diggs said. "It’s all water under the bridge, and now we’re back to work."

Diggs described the past issues as "family matters," adding his focus this year would be on winning a championship.

"I've been in the league, I’m going on my ninth year here right now. I've got more football behind me than I do in front of me," Diggs said in July. "My main focus and my only focus is winning. Super Bowls. I mean, everybody says they want a Super Bowl, but we've had legitimate chances at this thing."

On Monday, Diggs doubled down on wanting to remain with the Bills.

"Rocking wit my dawgs… Bills mafia through and through!!!" Diggs wrote on X, along with red and blue heart emojis.

The Bills lost 27-10 to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round last season and enter the 2023 season with hopes of contending for a Super Bowl.

Buffalo closes out the preseason Aug. 26 with a game against the Bears. The Bills' regular season kicks off Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.