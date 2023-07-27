Bills' Stefon Diggs clears the air after offseason drama: 'It’s all water under the bridge'

It’s all "water under the bridge" for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The three-time Pro Bowl wideout addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since all the offseason drama surrounding his relationship with the team and head coach Sean McDermott after the Bills' disappointing loss in the divisional round.

"I've been in the league, I’m going on my ninth year here right now. I've got more football behind me than I do in front of me," Diggs said Wednesday from training camp. "My main focus and my only focus is winning. Super Bowls. I mean, everybody says they want a Super Bowl, but we've had legitimate chances at this thing."

Concern about Diggs’ visible frustration on the sideline during the Bills' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and reports that he left the locker room before McDermott addressed the team were only heightened in the offseason when he skipped voluntary spring practices and posted cryptic messages on social media about his future in Buffalo.

McDermott added to the confusion in June when he said he was concerned the receiver did not attend the team’s first mandatory practice. The coach clarified his comment a day later, saying Diggs was excused from participating.

"Regarding last year, obviously the way we lost was just terrible in any regard," McDermott said. "You don’t want to lose any game, but we’ve lost for a couple of years at this point. We’ve been trying to get over the hump, and obviously it calls for a lot of frustration."

​​"Everything that needed to be said was said, and we talked it out as men. Everybody involved," Diggs said. "It’s all water under the bridge, and now we’re back to work."

Diggs referred to the issues as "family matters," adding his focus this year would be on winning a Super Bowl.

"Forcing my way out of anywhere is not my goal. I don't feel like I have to at this point. I feel like I'm in a great space, a great place. I'm loved, and I'm appreciated," Diggs said. "At the end of the day, that's all I want. That's all anybody would want in any job that you do."

Diggs dismissed speculation he wants to play elsewhere, saying he "100%" wants to retire with the Bills.

"All is well in the (Bills) Mafia House."